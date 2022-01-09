Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.75. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 14,354 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 653,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

