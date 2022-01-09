Yield Guild Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $407.46 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $407.46 million and $57.56 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00011727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.98 or 0.07525086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,494.69 or 0.99993253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

