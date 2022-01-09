Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.35. 833,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,203. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

