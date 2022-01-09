Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Yum China worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

YUMC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

