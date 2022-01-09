YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $140,708.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $140,708.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,876,623,951 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.