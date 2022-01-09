YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Down 16.6% This Week

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $40,320.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.