Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 626,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

