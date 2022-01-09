Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 481,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

