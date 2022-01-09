Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.02 million. Humanigen posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its position in Humanigen by 14.5% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

