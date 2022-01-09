Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

AFL stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

