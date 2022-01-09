Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

ALYA stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

