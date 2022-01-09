Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

