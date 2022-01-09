Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of BANC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

