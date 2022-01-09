Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

