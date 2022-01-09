Zacks: Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CEMI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

