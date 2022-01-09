Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.94. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 88,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,805. Immatics has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immatics by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

