Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. 442,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,831. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

