Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 8,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

