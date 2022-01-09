Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.12. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $191.58. 975,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,127. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.