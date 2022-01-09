Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $5.01 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 1,388,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,618. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

