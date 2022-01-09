Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 1,802,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

