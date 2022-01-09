Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

