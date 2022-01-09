Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 906,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,320. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

