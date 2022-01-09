Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

