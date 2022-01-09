Zacks: Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.15. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

