Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.16. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

