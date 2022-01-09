Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.37). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

