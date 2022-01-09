Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

