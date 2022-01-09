Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ESTA stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

