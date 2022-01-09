Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.11.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

