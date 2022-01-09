Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $727.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at $690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

