Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

