Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

