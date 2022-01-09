Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.