Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

