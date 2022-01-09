Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

