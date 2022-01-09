Zacks Investment Research Lowers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

