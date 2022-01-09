Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.16. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

