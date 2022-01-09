Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to “Buy”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

