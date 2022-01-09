Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to “Buy”

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

