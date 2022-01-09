Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

