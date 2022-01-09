Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) to “Buy”

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

VACC opened at $11.75 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Wright acquired 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $2,218,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $10,776,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

