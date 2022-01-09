Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Strong-Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

