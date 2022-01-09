Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.49. 1,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

