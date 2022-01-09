ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €56.00 ($63.64) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.73) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.18) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($27.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.