Zealium Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $15,787.30 and $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003600 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

