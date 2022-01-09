Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $530.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

