Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zedge by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zedge by 132.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zedge by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

