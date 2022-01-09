Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
