Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2,608.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

