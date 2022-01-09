Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $69.77 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

